Discussion Request Rejected Over ND Board of Higher Education Chancellor Mark Hagerott

Hagerott's request came on the heels of his decision to fire vice chancellor Lisa Feldner

BISMARCK, ND — The state Board of Higher Education has rejected a request for a special meeting to discuss the contract of Chancellor Mark Hagerott.

Board member Mike Ness said that he wanted to talk about Hagerott and possible legal action that could be related to the events of the last couple of weeks.”

Hagerott earlier this week asked for an investigation into what he said was pressure from people who wanted interim UND president Ed Schafer punished for endorsing a governor candidate.

The motion by Ness failed because of a 4-4 vote.