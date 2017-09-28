Greywind Family Hires Nationally Known Attorney

Fargo, ND — The family of Savanna Greywind has reportedly hired Gloria Allred for legal counsel and to handle media requests.
The announcement was made on the Facebook page of a Greywind family friend.
In a statement on Facebook, “Several weeks ago, knowing the family would be requiring the assistance of legal counsel I reached out to an attorney I’ve long respected. And after much correspondence, I am pleased to announce the family has retained the legal counsel of Ms. Gloria Allred.
Any requests for appearances, interviews, statements, etc., should now be coordinated through Ms. Allred’s office. Please continue to respect the family’s privacy.
We have requested a comment from Ms. Allred’s office and to this point have not received a response.
Fargo, ND -- The family of Savanna Greywind has reportedly hired Gloria Allred for legal counsel and to handle media requests. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of a Greywind family friend. In a statement on Facebook, "Several…
LOS ANGELES -- Playboy Enterprises has released a statement saying Hugh Hefner has died. The company stated he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes. No other details have been released at this time, but are…