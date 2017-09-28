LIVE: MPR Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Moorhead

MPR Broadcasting All Day From Rourke Art Museum
Adam Ladwig

 

Ali Lozoff, director of Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about a day-long celebration in Moorhead.

The station is broadcasting from the Rourke Art Museum from 9-6 on September 28th.

Several local choirs and orchestras are also being featured.

Lozoff talks about the importance of public radio stations in any community.

The public is welcomed to come watch the broadcasts, and tour the Rourke Art Museum for free during the MPR celebration.

You can find out more about MPR’s history and the anniversary celebrations by clicking here.

Related Post

Minnesota Public Radio to Broadcast Live from Moor...

You Might Like

Greywind Family Hires Nationally Known Attorney

Fargo, ND -- The family of Savanna Greywind has reportedly hired Gloria Allred for legal counsel and to handle media requests. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of a Greywind family friend. In a statement on Facebook, "Several…

Hugh Hefner, Founder of Playboy, Dies at 91

  LOS ANGELES -- Playboy Enterprises has released a statement saying Hugh Hefner has died. The company stated he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes. No other details have been released at this time, but are…