LIVE: MPR Celebrates 50th Anniversary In Moorhead

MPR Broadcasting All Day From Rourke Art Museum

Ali Lozoff, director of Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about a day-long celebration in Moorhead.

The station is broadcasting from the Rourke Art Museum from 9-6 on September 28th.

Several local choirs and orchestras are also being featured.

Lozoff talks about the importance of public radio stations in any community.

The public is welcomed to come watch the broadcasts, and tour the Rourke Art Museum for free during the MPR celebration.

You can find out more about MPR’s history and the anniversary celebrations by clicking here.