Minnesota Public Radio Celebrates its 50th Anniversary at Rourke Art Museum

All three services broadcast live from the Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Public Radio made a stop at Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead as it continues to celebrate 50 years of broadcasting.

This was the final MPR Day stop in the year–long, state–wide tour.

The day includes live broadcasts on all three MPR regional services: MPR News, Classical MPR and The Current, as well as live concerts.

MPR said they are proud to be in Moorhead to offer their brand of music that isn’t normally offered on other radio stations.

“Bring the local music from the Twin Cities up to their scene and celebrate,” said Jade Tittle, MPR Radio host. “I’ve done a lot of research on the Fargo and Moorhead music scene, so bringing that into the show it’s kind of fun to celebrate not just Minneapolis music but actually come into the city and celebrate that city as well.”

MPR started as a college radio station at St. John’s University in 1967.

The network now has 46 radio stations and serves one million Minnesotans.