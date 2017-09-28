NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Thief River Falls Plane Crash

The report also says there was a fire and explosion
TJ Nelson

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The NTSB has issued a preliminary report on a deadly airplane crash near Thief River Falls.

The report does not mention a possible cause of the crash Saturday but it says a witness about a mile away told investigators the engine was “screaming” before the plane went down.

The report also stated there was a fire and explosion.

Three men from Rawlins, Wyoming died in the crash.

A hotel employee said the passengers had expressed concerns that morning about possible turbulence.

The investigation remains open.

Related Post

Community Offers Prayers and Hope for Missing Farg...
Woman Arrested for DUI After Driving into a Police...
One Person Dead After ATV Crash in Becker County
Fire Leaves Family of Seven Homeless

You Might Like