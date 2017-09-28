NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Thief River Falls Plane Crash

The report also says there was a fire and explosion

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The NTSB has issued a preliminary report on a deadly airplane crash near Thief River Falls.

The report does not mention a possible cause of the crash Saturday but it says a witness about a mile away told investigators the engine was “screaming” before the plane went down.

The report also stated there was a fire and explosion.

Three men from Rawlins, Wyoming died in the crash.

A hotel employee said the passengers had expressed concerns that morning about possible turbulence.

The investigation remains open.