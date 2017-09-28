NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Thief River Falls Plane Crash
The report also says there was a fire and explosion
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — The NTSB has issued a preliminary report on a deadly airplane crash near Thief River Falls.
The report does not mention a possible cause of the crash Saturday but it says a witness about a mile away told investigators the engine was “screaming” before the plane went down.
The report also stated there was a fire and explosion.
Three men from Rawlins, Wyoming died in the crash.
A hotel employee said the passengers had expressed concerns that morning about possible turbulence.
The investigation remains open.