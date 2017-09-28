Packed Courtroom for Greywind Murder Suspect’s Hearing

Greywind's mother and sister were in attendance, including friends of the family

FARGO, ND — Brooke Crews was back in court.

Crews and William Hoehn are charged with the disappearance and murder of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

It was a packed courtroom as Crews plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and providing false information to police officers.

Crews’ attorney advised her not to enter the pleas herself, so Judge Frank Racek filed them on her behalf.

Greywind’s mother and sister were in attendance, including friends of the family.

The prosecution says they have some advice for the community about the case.

“It’s important to watch each other’s backs and to be kind to one another and let’s not make too many snap judgements in this case and let it unfold,” said Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Leah Viste. “We have a good justice system here too and we’ll let it do its work.”

Hoehn’s lawyer entered not guilty pleas earlier this week.

Both suspects remain in the Cass County Jail with bail set at $2 million.

The family of Savanna Greywind has retained nationally known attorney Gloria Allred.

She also represents a number of women in the Bill Cosby sexual misconduct case.