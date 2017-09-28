Pet Connection: Meet Iris

IRIS COMES TO US FROM OUR FRIENDS AT 4 LUV OF DOG RESCUE

Iris is a Pitbull mix who is around five years old.

She will be up for adoption in a couple months because she is recovering from heartworm surgery.

Iris’s life has not been easy, before the discovery of the Heartworm she was rescued as a pregnant mother in a pound out of state for the fear she would die before giving birth to her puppies.

However, Iris is making a great recovery!

She is very mellow and prefers to be the only dog.

For more information about 4 Luv of Dog, click here.