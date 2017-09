Police Nab Suspect After Attempted Robbery at Grand Forks C-Store

It is unclear if he had a weapon

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Grand Forks man is behind bars after attempting to rob Cenex on Gateway Drive.

Police said 22-year-old Robert Smith Jr. entered the store around 3:45 this afternoon and demanded money.

The clerk refused and Smith fled.

It is unclear if he had a weapon.

Employees followed Smith and he was arrested by officers a few blocks from the store.

He faces an attempted robbery charge.