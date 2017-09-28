Second Suspect in Savanna Greywind’s Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

Crews appeared in Cass County Court for her preliminary hearing with her lawyer
Erin Wencl
Brooke Crews

FARGO, ND — The second suspect in the murder and kidnapping of a Fargo woman has entered her pleas in the case.

Brooke Crews, 38, of Fargo, is pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and giving false information to officers.

Crews appeared in Cass County Court for her preliminary hearing with her lawyer.

Crews’ boyfriend, 32-year-old William Hoehn is also charged in the case and is pleading not guilty.

Savanna Greywind, 22, was eight months pregnant when she went missing on August 19th, 2017.

Crews and Hoehn were neighbors of Greywind’s and the expectant mother was allegedly last seen going into Crews’ apartment.

Greywind’s newborn baby was found in Crews’ apartment days after Greywind disappeared.

Greywind’s body was later found in the Red River.

During Crews’ court hearing today, members of Greywind’s family were also present.

Bail is set for each suspect at $2 million cash.

They are facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Crews’ next court date is set for November 29th.

Hoehn’s next date is set for December 6th.

Related Post

Woodley Takes Plea Deal in DAPL Case
Bond Set for Man Charged in Williston Shooting
Family Seeks Answers in Pregnant Woman’s Dis...
Star Lake Casino: Environmental Assessment Public ...

You Might Like

Greywind Family Hires Nationally Known Attorney

Fargo, ND -- The family of Savanna Greywind has reportedly hired Gloria Allred for legal counsel and to handle media requests. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of a Greywind family friend. In a statement on Facebook, "Several…

Hugh Hefner, Founder of Playboy, Dies at 91

  LOS ANGELES -- Playboy Enterprises has released a statement saying Hugh Hefner has died. The company stated he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes. No other details have been released at this time, but are…