Second Suspect in Savanna Greywind’s Murder Case Makes Court Appearance

FARGO, ND -- The second suspect in the murder and kidnapping of a Fargo woman has entered her pleas in the case. Brooke Crews, 38, of Fargo, is pleading not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and giving false…
Fargo, ND -- The family of Savanna Greywind has reportedly hired Gloria Allred for legal counsel and to handle media requests. The announcement was made on the Facebook page of a Greywind family friend. In a statement on Facebook, "Several…
LOS ANGELES -- Playboy Enterprises has released a statement saying Hugh Hefner has died. The company stated he died at his home, the Playboy Mansion, of natural causes. No other details have been released at this time, but are…