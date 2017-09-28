Sen. Al Franken on Equifax Breach: “This is Sleezy”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — “In other words, this was like, ‘here, look up to see if you, you’re information was stolen and protect yourself, oh and by the way, if we’re the, if you’re one of these 143 million people you can’t sue us,'” Sen. Al Franken said during a press conference. “This is sleezy.”

The Minnesota senator is talking about the Equifax data breach where 143 million Americans had their information exposed.

The senator wrote on his Twitter account, “Equifax’s data breach highlights the need for transparency & accountability from companies that trade on our privacy.”

Earlier this month, Franken introduced a bill that would help protect consumers whose personal data has been leaked by the hack.

Two days ago, Richard Smith, the CEO of Equifax, announced he is retiring early.