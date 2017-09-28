Senate Approves Judge Ralph Erickson to Serve on 8th U.S. Circuit Court

He was nominated by President Trump and introduced to the Judiciary Committee by Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate has overwhelmingly approved Judge Ralph Erickson of Fargo to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“It’s really great that his daughter Elizabeth could be here to see it,” said Sen. Hoeven.

“Thank you Senator and I just want to thank you for everything you’ve done to support my dad through this process,” Elizabeth said. “Dad, congratulations, I’m so proud of you and I’m so happy to have such a great role model to look up to.”

The Senate voted 95-1 to confirm Judge Erickson to the St. Louis-based court.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the lone no vote.

Erickson will replace Kermit Bye, who retired last year.