If You’re Headed to the Twin Cities, Save Extra Time for a Potential Traffic Nightmare

I-35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS — If you are headed to the Twin Cities this weekend, prepare yourself for a traffic nightmare.

More than 100,000 people are expected to take in a Vikings game, a Twins game and the Twin Cities Marathon, all on Sunday.

Gov. Dayton has raised “serious concerns” about potential disruptions.

But the MnDOT commissioner says the I-35W redesign is complex, and any delay would add costs.

