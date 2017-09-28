If You’re Headed to the Twin Cities, Save Extra Time for a Potential Traffic Nightmare I-35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning. September 28, 2017 TJ Nelson MINNEAPOLIS — If you are headed to the Twin Cities this weekend, prepare yourself for a traffic nightmare. I-35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be shut down Friday night through Monday morning. More than 100,000 people are expected to take in a Vikings game, a Twins game and the Twin Cities Marathon, all on Sunday. Gov. Dayton has raised “serious concerns” about potential disruptions. But the MnDOT commissioner says the I-35W redesign is complex, and any delay would add costs. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Are You Ready? The Fargo Marathon Starts Next Wee... Cass County Deputy Allegedly Finds Explosive Devic... Snow Business: Where Does Fargo’s Snow…... Fargo Marathon 2017: 5K Hero Run Honors Service Me...