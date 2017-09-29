College Volleyball: NDSU Battles Back to Down Denver

NDSU improves to 12-3 on the season.
Jeremy Klein

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU volleyball won its eighth straight game on Friday night over conference foe Denver 3-1.

Bison fell 28-26 in the first set, and went on to win the next three (25-15, 25-23, 25-23).

Jessica Jorgensen had 12 kills and 4 blocks for the herd. Bella Lien chipped in another 10 kills and 3 blocks.

Brianna Rasmusson had 39 assists along with 21 digs.

NDSU hosts Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

