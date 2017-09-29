Documentary From Local Filmmaker Follows Local Women With Breast Cancer

"Part of me Now" Premiers October 1st at Fargo Theater

Denise Schrader, one of the subjects of the documentary “Part of me Now”, joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the documentary ahead of its Fargo premiere.

The documentary follows four women, including Schrader, who are battling breast cancer. Director Emily Gerhardson is from Fargo.

Schrader talks about how cancer is as much of an emotional battle as a physical one.

The film premiers at the Fargo Theater on Sunday, October 1st. Screenings start at 9:45 a.m. and run throughout the day.

There is no admission, but donations are being collected for the Roger Maris Cancer Center Cancer Survivorship program.

Find more information about the premiere by clicking here.