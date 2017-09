KVRR Roundtable: Bison Football Ready for Conference Play

No. 2 Bison only given up 7 points at home this season.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU Football is back in action on Saturday hosting Missouri State at the FargoDome. The herd has only given up 7 points at home this season in two games.

The KVRR Sports team analyzes the upcoming match up between the Bison and Missouri State.