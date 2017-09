KVRR Roundtable: Fighting Hawks Season On the Line at UC-Davis

UND Football looks for first conference win of the season.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND Football will search for its first conference win of the season on the road at UC-Davis. The Fighting Hawks are in dire need of a victory to keep their season alive.

The KVRR Sports team analyzes North Dakota’s upcoming game with UC-Davis.