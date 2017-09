KVRR Roundtable: UND Hockey Preps for 2017 Campaign

North Dakota hockey comes in at number 7 in national rankings.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota hockey team opens up its season on Saturday hosting Manitoba in an exhibition game. The Hawks fell in the Fargo Regional to end their season last year.

The KVRR Sports Team previews the upcoming season for the Fighting Hawks in this round table.