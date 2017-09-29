Little Information Released on Police Chase, Shooting in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — One person has been taken to a Fargo hospital after a shooting and police chase in Becker County.

Sheriff Todd Glander says deputies became involved in a high speed chase in the western part of the county at about 7:30 Thursday night.

They used stop sticks on the suspect vehicle and the pursuit ended on Highway 10 just east of Audubon and near the Detroit Lakes Airport.

Glander says the driver got out of the suspect vehicle with a long gun and shots were fired.

No officers were injured and their identities are not being released at this time.

Glander says they are not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time and the BCA is still investigating.

What led up to the pursuit has not yet been released.

Highway 10 reopened between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at around 5:00 this morning.