Minneapolis Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on Fire Charged

Vanessa Danielson, 36, died later at the hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis man who was arrested at the scene of an apartment fire has been charged with murder.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Wyndale Fayson doused his girlfriend’s bed with gas as she slept and set the bed on fire.

Vanessa Danielson, 36, died later at the hospital.

Police had been called to the house four hours before the fire after Danielson called to tell them Fayson was threatening to set the apartment on fire.

When they arrived, Fayson fled the scene.