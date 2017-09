MN Prep Football Roundup: Barnesville Shalacks Roseau

Brady Martz rushes for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns in Trojan win.

BARNESVILLE, Minn. — Brady Martz does it all for Barnesville in 54-0 win over Roseau. Martz had 83 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

He also caught three passes for 33 yards and a touchdown. Defensively he chipped in eight tackles and had two picks.