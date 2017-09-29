Moorhead Police Department Adds Three New Officers to the Streets

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three new candidates have earned a spot with Moorhead’s men and women in blue.

After a speech from Chief David Ebinger, Mayor Del Rae Williams swore Anastacia Hermes, Nathan Taylor and Paul Skoglund into the Moorhead Police Department.

Family members then pinned each officer’s badge onto their uniform.

Hermes said she wanted to become a police officer after seeing the relationship people in the department have with one another.

“I’ve been with this community growing up, lived just outside of town and I started working with the community at the corrections center here,” Hermes said. “They’re just such a tight group of people in my opinion. I’m excited to become a part of it and become a part of their team.”

Skoglund spent two years as a public safety officer at MSUM and Taylor went to Alexandria Technical and Community College before they joined the force.