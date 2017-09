ND Prep Football: West Fargo, Davies Earn Blowout Victories

West Fargo Remains undefeated on the season.

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Packers remained undefeated after blowing out Fargo North 42-7 on Friday night.

Across town, Fargo Davies followed suit downing Red River in blowout fashion 35-0.

Fargo Davies improves to 3-3 on the season and travels to Bismarck Century next week. West Fargo improves to 6-0 on the year and is at Fargo South next Friday.