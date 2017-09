Phony Arrest Call Scams Valley City Woman Out of $7,000

Police say if you receive these types of calls, hang up and contact them or another family member for help

VALLEY CITY, ND — Valley City Police want to warn the public about a scam in the area after at least two people have lost thousands of dollars.

Police say the scammer is calling victims and saying they have arrested a family member and are demanding bond money in order to release the person.

One woman was called twice, with the scammers saying a judge has added extra fines and they want more money.

This woman lost $7,000 to the scammers.

Police say if you receive these types of calls, hang up and contact them or another family member for help.