Play of the Week Nominees: September 29

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature a play from football and one from soccer.

Davies quarterback Jesse Forknell connects with Jaden Klabo in stride, and he is gone for the long touchdown for nominee No. 1.

In soccer, Fargo South’s Taylor Lubungo launches a deep goal which ricochets off the pipe and in for a Bruins goal.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.