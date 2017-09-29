Rebuilding a Home of Hope: Habitat for Humanity Building Home on Site of Officer Moszer Shooting

FARGO, ND — A new home is being built in Fargo at 309 9th Avenue.

“Having that forever home is something that I’ve wanted to give my children ever since I had my first–born,” said Danielle John, the new homeowner.

But it’s not just any home.

This is an address that will forever be ingrained in the history of Fargo.

“When I finally decided that I was going to take this house, is that I wanted our community to come together,” John said.

It’s the address officers responded to on the night of February 11th, 2016.

The night an 11 hour standoff left Officer Jason Moszer dead from a gunshot wound.

But in less than a week, this address will no longer stand as a place of tragedy.

“We can take a tragedy and really show that Habitat can come in and rebuild a neighborhood,” said Pete Christopher with Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is hoping to help heal the community with a “Hero Build.”

Jason’s widow, Rachel, joined Fargo Police Chief Todd and Mayor Mahoney in a ceremonial raising of the wall.

Rachel was given a chance to address the crowd and media but declined.

“In this particular case, change is necessary. So out stake in this effort here today give it a different flavor where we are able to actually, hopefully overcome some of those memories and move on,” said Aditya Garg, a sponsor.

As a human trafficking survivor advocate, Danielle and her family have lived through heartbreak of their own and are now starting fresh.

Habitat for humanity says each nail is one step closer to a new future for Danielle’s family.

She is honored to be a part of the change this address, along with the community, needs.

“This isn’t going to be an empty lot that people drive past and that they’re all sad about. They’re going to see a nice beautiful home, a beautiful yard, they’re going to see kids playing and laughing,” said John.

With the help of volunteers and sponsors, the exterior of the house will be completed in just eight days.