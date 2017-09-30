Concordia Celebrates Homecoming at Annual Parade

More than 65 participants were showcased in the festivities

MOORHEAD, Minn. — As homecoming at the Metro’s universities come to an end, Concordia started the day with a parade.

School officials say they’ve been planning the parade for about nine months.

Sixty-five groups became a part of the street festivities from local businesses to student-run organizations.

Thousands of attendees enjoyed the floats, bikes and trailers parading across 8th Street.

“Homecoming is wonderful at Concordia,” said Anna Buan, Concordia homecoming parade committee participant. “All the alumni come back, it’s a huge community event and it’s really important to our school. I love just seeing the excitement go and that is built throughout the week.”

Concordia also had their football game against Gustavus Adolphus and a dance for the students later Saturday night.