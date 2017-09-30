Nick DeLuca Returns to the Bison Defense

DeLuca ended the night with 9 tackles

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison walked away tonight with their 700th win under their belt, but what makes today’s win even more special than that?

Two words: Nick DeLuca.

The linebacker suited up and played for the first time in weeks after suffering from a knee injury, an injury many thought could strip DeLuca of his entire senior season yet again. Nonetheless, he was back in the action and didn’t miss a beat.

He ended the night with 9 tackles, and the entire herd says team morale is at an all-time high when number 49 is out on the field.

“I was so excited for him,” said Head Coach, Chris Klieman. “You know, you get your whole senior year taken away last year after a couple ball games and then to think it could have happened again. What he’s gone through, everybody felt awful for him but everybody was excited. I know one thing, you ask our defensive guys what a big lift when 49 is playing. It’s a big lift to our team.”

“It’s always nice to have that experience playing in front, even around him,” said Robbie Grimsely. “He’s a great leader and we know he’s out there we know he’s going to make plays for us and we just know we got to do our job and he’s going to do his job, and we’re going to get the job done.”

“I was probably a step slow a few times on some plays I wish I could get back, but it’s like riding a bike I guess,” added Nick DeLuca. “You get back into it, so it was fun.”

Coach Klieman says they’ll continue monitoring DeLuca throughout the week.