Easton Stick and RJ Urzendowski Propel Bison to Victory

Stick went 15-21 with 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Urzendowski hauled in 6 passes for 82 yards

FARGO, N.D. — The Bison came up with their 700th win in NDSU football history last night.

They halted the Missouri State Bears 38-11, leaving the herd undefeated with a record of 4-0.

The dynamic duo that is Easton Stick and RJ Urzendowski led the herd on offense. Stick went 15-21 with 220 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Urzendowski hauled in 6 passes for 82 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.

Some of the catches left Head Coach Chris Klieman in awe.

“He made a couple catches on the sideline that were just phenomenal where Easton put it in only one spot that maybe somebody could get it,” said Klieman. “RJ’s one of those rare guys that could go, he’s made catches you guys have seen it for four years here that you think ‘how in the heck did he make that catch? Nobody makes that.’ But RJ’s a really confident guy and obviously Easton and RJ have a great rapport.”