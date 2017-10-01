“Part of Me Now: Living With Breast Cancer” Premieres in Fargo

FARGO, ND — “So it all started when my mother had breast cancer and she had a lot of support coming through and when the treatment stopped so did that support,” said Emily Gerhardson, the director, producer and editor of ‘Part of Me Now: Living With Breast Cancer’.

Emily Gerhardson had never made a movie but she decided she had a message that needed to be shared.

“There was a lot to share with this story and a lot of people had a lot of struggles after being done with their treatment and that cancer wasn’t done at that point,” said Emily.

Over the last two and a half years of filming, she says each member of the cast, although different, kept saying the same thing.

“It doesn’t end when chemo is over,” said Mary Leelilleberg, a cast member.

“Your surgery is done, your reconstruction is done, and your chemo’s done, that you’re never completely done,” said Denise Schrader, a cast member.

After premiering in six countries and 16 film festivals, the L.A. director brought her hard work to her hometown of Fargo, a common ground for her cast.

“I really wanted to make it feel home, hometown. I’m from Fargo,” said Emily.

Many of the women involved with the film say this movie didn’t just educate others but it helped them heal themselves.

“They play themselves. They are absolutely themselves. It’s very raw, very real very truthful film,” said Emily.

“I had a part in my body that needed to be removed to save my life and I’m okay with that,” the movie explained.

They have actually told me over and over they, themselves were actually healed by sharing their story with me,” said Emily.

“It was just a wonderful healing process in telling your story,” said Denise.

Although the cast members lived through their disease, they say each time they watch it on the big screen, they see something new.

“You get more out of it almost than you feel you put in because you learn and I was just hoping beyond hope that maybe it would reach out to others,” said Mary.

Whether you’ve experienced it first hand or know somebody who has, this film leaves its audiences moved with emotion.

If you missed the premiere, you can view the movie online starting on Tuesday.