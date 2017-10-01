Students and Friends Mourn the Loss of Ellie Helm

NDSU President Dean Bresciani expressed condolences on behalf of the school in a written statement

FARGO, ND — Students, friends and family are mourning the loss of Ellie Helm, an NDSU sophomore who passed away this weekend.

The psychology major was a Bison cheerleader, member of the Kappa Delta sorority and revered by many as a close friend.

Authorities in Florence County, Wisconsin, confirmed the 21-year-old woman died from an ATV crash in Long Lake Township just before 9:00p.m. on Friday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said speed, not wearing a helmet and alcohol contributed to the crash.

Helm’s sorority sisters said she is still their ray of sunshine who meant the world to them.

There are no scheduled vigils yet, but the University will provide care and services to people affected by this loss.

Sorority sisters we spoke with said they’re not setting up memorial services until they personally meet with Helm’s family.