Ask Danny: Painting Ceramic Tiles

When it comes to updating your bathroom, what can you do about those crazy shades of ceramic tile?

Julie asks: Is it possible to paint the ceramic tile walls in my bathroom?

Yes you can successfully paint ceramic tile walls in your bathroom, but I wouldn’t recommend trying to paint the floor.

It just won’t hold up.

You can really update the look of a bathroom, especially if you have some of the old colored tiles like pink or avocado, but, in this case, the blue tiles work pretty well in this bathroom, the homeowner’s done a very good job.

If you decide to paint, here are the steps you need to go through.

First of all, use 100 grit sandpaper and sand the surface of the tiles throughout the bathroom.

Then, wipe it down and throughly clean it.

Follow that with a bonding primer.

Paint that over the entire surface.

Then, apply a coat of epoxy paint and you’ll see a dramatic difference in your bathroom, but, one thing that will be a little different is that one of the nice things about ceramic is that the grout really accents the look of that tile.

Once you paint it, you’ll lose that effect.