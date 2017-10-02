Detroit Lakes Police Investigating Home Burglaries

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Police in Detroit Lakes are investigating three home burglaries that happened while the homeowners slept.

They all happened on the northwest side of town sometime between 4 and 5 in the morning on Sunday.

In each case, the criminal entered through an unlocked door.

Money, wallets and a shotgun were stolen during the burglaries.

The shotgun was allegedly taken from a rack mounted to the wall above the sleeping homeowner’s bed.

If you have any information on these crimes, you’re asked to contact Detroit Lakes Police.