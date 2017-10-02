NDSU Linebacker Depth Tested with New Injury

Dan Marlette tore his ACL against Missouri State

FARGO, N.D. — ACL injuries continue to hinder North Dakota State’s football team as another player went down on Saturday.

Head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday that linebacker Dan Marlette is the latest Bison player to tear his ACL.

He joins preseason All-American DE Greg Menard, LT Dillon Radunz and RB Demaris Purifoy as the four players who have had the same injury just this season.

Senior linebacker and team captain Nick DeLuca also missed a couple of games with a meniscus injury, and LB Matt Plank is questionable questionable this weekend agianst Indiana State.

“We need to find out if Matt is available,” Klieman said. “We need to find out if he can cut and things like that. If he’s not, then we’ll figure it out. We haven’t really come to a definitive deal, but we’ll figure it out. We always have done that in the past.”

NDSU has its first road game in conference play, with the Bison playing at Indiana State.