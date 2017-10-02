Not Just Your Regular Tattoo: This Ink Helps Keep Your Health in Check It's kind of like getting a tattoo for health's sake October 2, 2017 Erin Wencl NATIONAL — Researchers are studying ways of non-wearable technology to help people with medical conditions recognize warning signs before they get into trouble. It’s kind of like getting a tattoo for health’s sake. Researchers at Harvard and MIT have designed a type of tattoo ink that changes colors to indicate the health condition. The green ink of the tattoo gets darker to let athletes know they are dehydrated. For diabetics, their green ink turns brown to warn of a glucose spike. While there are no plans to have the tattoo ink go on the market, researchers are studying it for any potential flaws. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Ag Week: Greenhouse Tours at NDSU Drought Conditions Hitting Farmers and Ranchers Ha... Foxhome Woman Identified in Accidental Shooting Two More Charged in Minnesota Medicaid Fraud Case