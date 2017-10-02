Run, Hide, Fight: Getting Yourself Out of Danger During a Mass Casualty Tragedy

RED RIVER VALLEY — Local emergency officials say there are ways you can stay ready in case you find yourself in a similar mass casualty tragedy.

A nationally recognized response is, “Run, Hide, Fight.”

They recommend prioritizing getting yourself out of the area of danger before trying to hide or fight back.

People traveling with friends should set up a meeting spot beforehand.

There are smartphone apps you can use to communicate with each other in case cell phone lines are overloaded.

“First thing is you should be familiar with your surroundings,” said Clay County Emergency Manager, Lt. Bryan Green. “When you go there, you got to make sure you know where the exits are and how to get out of there quickly.”

“Sometimes it’s realizing, ‘hey, I can apply some simple pressure to myself if I have a wound,'” said Cass County Emergency Manger, Jim Prochniak. “How to take care of yourself and get yourself out of those circumstances.”

