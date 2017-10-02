Singer Tom Petty Taken Off of Life Support

Police say emergency crews were dispatched to Petty's Malibu home Sunday night after he was found unconscious

Reuters

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Singer Tom Petty has been taken off of life support after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

Petty was taken to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital but has been taken off of life support.

Petty, 66, is from Florida and has been touring with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The band is celebrating their 40th anniversary and just wrapped up three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

