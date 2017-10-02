Singer Tom Petty Taken Off of Life Support

FARGO, ND -- A candle left burning in an apartment bathroom started a fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage. Fargo fire officials say the occupant awoke to the sound of a smoke alarm in the apartment then…
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Police in Detroit Lakes are investigating three home burglaries that happened while the homeowners slept. They all happened on the northwest side of town sometime between 4 and 5 in the morning on Sunday. In each…
SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Singer Tom Petty has been taken off of life support after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. Police say emergency crews were dispatched to Petty's Malibu home Sunday night after he was found unconscious. Petty…