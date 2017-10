Taylor Lubungo Drills Home HS Play of the Week

Lubungo scored a deep goal against West Fargo for Fargo South

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South’s Taylor Lubungo is the winner of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week.

Lubungo nailed a long goal that ricochet off the post and into the net.

American Family Insurance Play of the Week brought to you by D.J. Colter and Ken Kraft. Follow them on Twitter @DJColterAgency.