Thief River Falls Radio GM Describes Scene of Vegas Shooting; Jason Aldean, Local Legislators Speak Out

LAS VEGAS — The general manager of Thief River Falls Radio was covering the country music festival when the shots rang out.

Jake Weber said at first, he had no idea this was an act of violence.

He thought it was fireworks at the end of the party.

Weber had just run back to his room in the Mandalay Bay to get some batteries for his video equipment when the shooting started.

He posted a number of pictures and video to Facebook as the events at the hotel unfolded.

“Once it started to really sink in I was running around from different spot to different spot wondering if this is a safe place to be,” Weber said. “Trying to cover people fleeing the building, shot a scene of people running back into the building and it hit me as this is what we’ve been seeing in the news but it’s happening right now.”

Weber ended up being held for safety in one of the hotel’s theaters for hours waiting to get on a bus to be moved out of the active crime scene.

PERFORMER JASON ALDEAN RESPONDS TO SHOOTING

Country star Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunman began shooting into the crowd.

He took to his Instagram to get out his message to all his fans.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

SENATOR JOHN HOEVEN, GOV. MARK DAYTON SPEAK OUT

Our leaders are all weighing in on the senseless tragedy.

Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in part:

“We are grateful for the law enforcement and first responders who bravely ran to assist those in need. Also we must keep all of the families of the victims in our hearts and prayers.”

In his statement, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton called on “everyone to put aside our differences and work for an end to this insane violence.”

He also asked for prayers for Phillip Aurich of St. Paul, who was critically wounded in the attack.

People are being asked to lower flags to half-staff until sunset on Friday as a sign of respect for the victims.