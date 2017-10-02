UND Football Emphasizing ‘Focus’ Before Northern Colorado

Fighting Hawks search for their first conference win of the season.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Fighting Hawks football team suffered another conference loss. This time in California against UC-Davis. That gives UND an 0-2 record in Big Sky play.

Even though they are still trying to chase down the NCAA automatic bid, head coach Bubba Schweigert and his group just want to stay focused heading into this weekend.

“Once again, I felt like our guys were in a good place on Friday evening in our meetings and our walk-throughs on Saturday,” Schweigert said. “During the day, we had good focus and our issue right now is, that sometimes isn’t going to the field as well as we’d like. We have to find a way to get our guys to play on their toes and attack offenses again.”

The offense generated 451 yards of total offense last Saturday against the Aggies. But the offense thinks they can do better.

“Every week we gotta focus. We gotta learn the game plan every week,” Offensive Lineman Mat Cox said. “I think the guys are really determined to learn it this week and take another step forward. The offense played better this last week but we still got things we need to improve on. I think focusing on the little details will really help.”

The Fighting Hawks surrendered 40-plus points for the third consecutive game. Not something that a North Dakota defense is used to doing.

“I feel like our focus right now is preparing for Northern Colorado and trying to get this win,” Defensive Back Chuck Flowers said. “That’s the main goal for the week. We’re trusting the coaches to give us the best game plan for this week and we just have to execute. It is just another work week for us.”