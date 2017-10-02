United Blood Services Sending Blood Products to Las Vegas

In Vegas, the community is lining up outside donation centers to give back

FARGO, ND — One of Fargo’s blood donation centers has a station in Las Vegas.

United Blood Services officials say they’ve sent more than 200 blood products to victims of the mass shooting.

Caroline McGuire tells us there were enough blood donations to help the more than 500 victims of the shooting but say now is the time to replenish the supply.

“We are also seeking new blood donors to give now and give often because we don’t know when these things are going to be happening,” said Caroline McGuire, who is a donor recruitment representative. “If we don’t have fully stocked shelves when these things happen, that could mean lives lost.”

She said local businesses and churches can sponsor blood drives.

At this time, blood type O negative is in high demand.

You can also donate money to the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund.

It was created by the Clark County Commission Chair and has raised $2.1 million dollars in under 24 hours.