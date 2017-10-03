BCBS of North Dakota Hoping to Help with Wellness in the Workplace

Anyone interested in creating a healthy workplace environment could attend the event, which had keynote speakers who each later held a workshop

FARGO, ND — Wellness programs in the workplace can have a significant impact on your productivity and your health.

That’s why Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota hosted its eighth annual Worksite Wellness Summit.

Blue Cross Blue Shield fosters a healthier work environment by offering fitness programs, healthier food options and walking breaks for employees.

“Really, the benefit comes from you’re sending a signal to your workforce that ‘we care about you, we care about your health and we’re going to do something at the worksite that can help you improve your health and well-being,” said Pete Seljevold, who is with BCBS of North Dakota.

Seljevold said after being in his field for years, he can’t imagine working at a place without wellness programs.