Cass County Farmer Takes Over the National Corn Growers Association

He says his top priorities include trade agreements and the 2018 farm bill
TJ Nelson

CASS COUNTY, ND — A Cass County farmer has taken the reins of the National Corn Growers Association.

Kevin Skunes of Arthur began serving as the group’s president on Sunday.

He’ll hold the position for a year.

He says his top priorities include trade agreements and the 2018 farm bill.

Skunes and his family raise corn and soybeans.

He also serves as a board member of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.

