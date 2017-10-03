Cass County Farmer Takes Over the National Corn Growers Association

He says his top priorities include trade agreements and the 2018 farm bill

CASS COUNTY, ND — A Cass County farmer has taken the reins of the National Corn Growers Association.

Kevin Skunes of Arthur began serving as the group’s president on Sunday.

He’ll hold the position for a year.

He says his top priorities include trade agreements and the 2018 farm bill.

Skunes and his family raise corn and soybeans.

He also serves as a board member of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.