East Grand Forks Man Identified in Fatal Crash

CROOKSTON, Minn. — An East Grand Forks man is dead after a car and semi crashed in Crookston.

The state patrol says the crash happened just before 5 this morning at the junction of Highways 2 and 75.

They say 59-year-old Gregory Driscoll was behind the wheel of the car.

Driscoll failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by the semi driven by 53-year-old Kristopher Rittel of Grand Forks.

Driscoll was killed while Rittel had non-life threatening injuries.