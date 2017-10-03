“They’re Shooting at Us”- Fargo Man Shares Story of Survival at Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

Beau Flom served in the Navy for nine years, which helped him to remain calm during the shooting

FARGO, N.D. — Nearly 60 people were killed and 527 were injured in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Three Fargo couples were in the crowd when the shooting started.

One of them served nine years in the Navy and used his experience to get himself and his friends out safely.

“My wife said, ‘Are they really shooting at us?’ And I said yes, that’s what’s going on, they’re shooting at us,” said Beau Flom.

The shooting started on the last night of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

At first, he and the others in attendance thought it was part of the event and didn’t believe they were under fire.

“We heard a couple of pops, and then followed by four or five more,” Flom said. “At that point, I look up at the stage and I see Jason Aldean run off the stage and the whole thing go black, and that’s when I recognized it was gunfire. The line of fire, the bullets were coming straight, right over us, right into the crowd.”

When Beau realized the sounds he heard were gunshots and not fireworks, he remembered his Navy training and remained calm when others around were panicking.

“We all jumped down underneath the seats and just held our heads down,” Flom said. “I’ve been around machine guns, I’ve shot them, so I recognized…that’s part of recognizing what they sound like, and then it opened up with some heavier caliber machine gun fire. It was a scary moment because you didn’t know if they were on the ground or what was going on.”

Flom’s quick and calm thinking kept his friends safe through the ordeal.

He shared what others should do if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“Well the main thing is to keep calm and recognize what the situation is,” he said. “Don’t make it worse than it is and then make clear decisions not based on panic.”

Flom also said that being seated under a VIP tent kept their group safe as they were screened from the shooter’s field of vision.