Fargo Police Asking for Community’s Help to Stop Neighborhood Crime

More than 67,000 calls for service are made each year to the Fargo Police Department

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is reaching out to the community to hear how they can better inform you on what’s happening in your neighborhoods.

The department is discussing crime in District 3, which is the southwest corner of town, and how to identify it.

More than 67,000 calls for service are made each year to the Fargo Police Department.

They said the community is their eyes and ears with solving crimes.

“Really, what we want to do, is try to engage with the public inform them of what current crime trends are and partnering with them to try to make the neighborhoods a safer place to live,” said Lt. George Vinson.

The bond between the police department and the community members is critical to safety.

“I think a lot of times, that’s what prevents crime and keeps our neighborhood safe,” Lt. Vinson said. “It’s really about that partnership.”

People who live in District 3 are being informed on what’s going on in their backyards.

“More and more people are moving in from out of town and we just need to be more aware of the situations,” said Ann Toso, who lives in Fargo. “When you think something’s wrong, call it in even if it’s not wrong at least you called it in.”

They are also looking for answers.

“Learn where the crime is and try to help prevent the crime in Fargo because it’s getting bad,” Toso said.

Officers said you should trust your instincts.

If you see something, say something and an officer will arrive on scene.

“First and foremost, report suspicious activity,” Lt. Vinson said. “I think a lot of times we fall into the “Fargo nice” where we feel like we’re bothering the police if we call them and that’s not the case at all. We are here to serve the public.”

The department is also trying to engage more with the community on social media.

“We’ll be doing a Facebook LIVE so people that can’t make the meeting tonight will be able to view it at their leisure on our Facebook page,” Lt. Vinson said.

These meetings are just the first step in identifying common crime trends in the area and stopping them before they happen again.

The Fargo Police Department is encouraging people in all neighborhoods to join the online subscription called Nextdoor.

They said it is one of the best ways to be notified and informed on what’s going on in the community.