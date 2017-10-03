Golden Drive Homeless Kids Teams Up with Cass Clay Creamery for Birthday Celebrations

Throughout the month of September, donations were collected to fill these favors

FARGO, ND — The Golden Drive has partnered up with Cass Clay Creamery to give children experiencing homelessness an opportunity to celebrate their birthdays!

Everything to help celebrate a birthday from frosting to cake mix to decorations were donated.

Employees at Cass Clay Creamery are volunteering their time to put together the birthday bags for the children receiving them.

“When you talk about homeless children, they can’t help themselves,” said Melissa Cullen, who is with Cass Clay Creamery. “This one just spoke to people and it just blew up.”

“These kids just deserve to have some happiness and fun,” said Sue Baron, who is with Golden Drive. “Some horns and you know, the party favors, the cake, the ice cream.”

The birthday bags will be distributed to schools in the area for children experiencing homelessness to receive on their birthdays.