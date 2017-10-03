Grand Opening Set for Grand Forks’ Chick-fil-A

GRAND FORKS, ND — The grand opening for North Dakota’s first Chick-fil-A is set.

The doors will open at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 12th at 3230 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks.

The franchise owner, Guy Wentink, will award a free year supply of Chick-fil-A to the first 100 adults in line that morning.

The line for the promotion opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

A raffle will be held to determine the 100 who will stay on site for the next 24-hours.

Chick-fil-A is also working on a location in Fargo near West Acres Mall.