High Risk Sex Offender on the Move in Fargo

FARGO, ND — A high risk sex offender continues to move around Fargo.

Police say 45-year-old Donald Edwardson is considered homeless.

But right now he is staying at 317 19th Street North to help renovate it.

He will continue to check in with the police department.

Edwardson was convicted of three sex crimes involving three teen girls in the 1990’s.

He is a lifetime registrant.