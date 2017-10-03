LIVE: Coping With Emotions After Tragedy

How do you work through strong emotions after tragedies like the Las Vegas shootings, and how can you help children do the same?

After the devastating attacks on concert-goers in Las Vegas, how do you cope with strong emotions you feel after seemingly random violence, even if you’re not directly affected?

Counselor Shauna Erickson with the Village Family Service Center tells Adam Ladwig about ways to cope with horrific events.

Also, she explains how to explain tragedies to children.

If you have any questions, you can contact The Village Family Service Center at 800-627-8220 or www.TheVillageFamily.org