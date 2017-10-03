Money Talks: Disasters and the Market

Into every life a little rain must fall. So why hasn't the market, yet?

Hurricane Harvey. Then Irma. Then Maria. All the while, mounting tensions and the looming threat of possible nuclear engagement with North Korea, and then, the Vegas massacre.

Headlines like those and the accompanying destruction have been hitting for more than a month now, and yet during that same time frame, the market’s been on a more or less steady climb. That’s made some investors nervous, since disasters natural or otherwise more often seem to be accompanied by a reset in the downward direction.

Legacy Wealth Management’s Paul Meyers sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what the market’s doing in response to the recent disasters, why it could be good news for investors in publicly traded gun stocks, and what to expect next in this week’s Money Talks.